UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 28,615 Shares of Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) by 42.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,615 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Mersana Therapeutics were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,304,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,727 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,850,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,113,000 after acquiring an additional 924,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 958,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,501,000 after acquiring an additional 98,750 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 919,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,455,000 after acquiring an additional 10,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 396,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,538,000 after purchasing an additional 26,857 shares during the last quarter.

MRSN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.60.

NASDAQ MRSN opened at $11.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.80. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $827.09 million, a PE ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 2.45. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.81 and a 52-week high of $29.09.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.25 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.42% and a negative net margin of 12,779.23%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mersana Therapeutics news, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 1,886 shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $25,649.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,165.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anna Protopapas sold 20,043 shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total transaction of $249,936.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 324,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,051,777.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,423 shares of company stock valued at $826,342 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops XMT-1536, a Dolaflexin ADC targeting NaPi2b that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with ovarian cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) adenocarcinoma; and XMT-1592, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumors, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma.

