UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 4,666 Shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,666 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.08% of The Andersons worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of The Andersons by 1.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 35,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in The Andersons by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in The Andersons by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 28,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in The Andersons by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Andersons in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 75.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on ANDE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of The Andersons from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Shares of ANDE stock opened at $25.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The Andersons, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.74 and a 1 year high of $34.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.30. The firm has a market cap of $851.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.68.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.43. The Andersons had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Equities analysts expect that The Andersons, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is presently 777.78%.

About The Andersons

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in trade, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

