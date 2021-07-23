UBS Group AG Buys 4,328 Shares of Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS)

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS) by 117.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,328 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Triple-S Management were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Triple-S Management by 4.7% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 15,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Triple-S Management by 2.0% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 35,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Triple-S Management by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Triple-S Management by 8.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Triple-S Management by 218.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Triple-S Management from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of NYSE:GTS opened at $23.26 on Friday. Triple-S Management Co. has a 52-week low of $17.11 and a 52-week high of $28.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $550.80 million, a PE ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.07.

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.09). Triple-S Management had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Triple-S Management Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Triple-S Management

Triple-S Management Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of managed care and related products in the commercial, Medicare Advantage, and Medicaid markets. It operates through three segments: Managed Care, Life Insurance, and Property and Casualty Insurance. The company offers various managed care products, including health maintenance organization plans; preferred provider organization plans; BlueCard program; Medicare Supplement products; Medicare Advantage products; Medicaid plans; and claims processing and other administrative services to employers, individuals, and government entities.

