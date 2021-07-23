UBS Group AG Grows Holdings in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP)

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP) by 946.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,647 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,394 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.28% of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF worth $199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $280,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 129,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,813,000 after purchasing an additional 7,657 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of KBWP stock opened at $75.22 on Friday. Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF has a one year low of $54.72 and a one year high of $81.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.413 per share. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

