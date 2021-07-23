UBS Group AG Grows Stake in Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC)

UBS Group AG boosted its position in Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,032 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Provident Bancorp were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVBC. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Provident Bancorp by 622.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Provident Bancorp by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,845 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Provident Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $184,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Provident Bancorp by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Provident Bancorp by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,029 shares of the bank’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 6,540 shares in the last quarter. 42.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Provident Bancorp stock opened at $15.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.43 million, a P/E ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 1.13. Provident Bancorp Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $18.90.

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $15.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.11 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Provident Bancorp Inc will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on PVBC. Piper Sandler raised Provident Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.50 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Provident Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Provident Bancorp Profile

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

