UBS Group AG Invests $197,000 in One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (OTCMKTS:OEPWU)

UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (OTCMKTS:OEPWU) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 19,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OEPWU. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in One Equity Partners Open Water I during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,745,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in One Equity Partners Open Water I during the 1st quarter valued at about $772,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in One Equity Partners Open Water I during the 1st quarter valued at about $688,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in One Equity Partners Open Water I during the 1st quarter valued at about $499,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in One Equity Partners Open Water I during the 1st quarter valued at about $414,000.

Shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I stock opened at $10.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.97. One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $10.68.

One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. is a blank check company. One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

