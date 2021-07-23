UBS Group AG Makes New $205,000 Investment in Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BCYPU)

UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BCYPU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 20,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS BCYPU opened at $10.35 on Friday. Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.88 and a 52 week high of $11.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.28.

Big Cypress Acquisition Profile

Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It primarily focuses in the life science sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

