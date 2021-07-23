UBS Group AG Makes New $205,000 Investment in Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BCYPU)

UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BCYPU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 20,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.
Shares of OTCMKTS BCYPU opened at $10.35 on Friday. Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.88 and a 52 week high of $11.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.28.
Big Cypress Acquisition Profile
