UBS Group AG Purchases New Shares in Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENVIU)

UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENVIU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENVIU. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Environmental Impact Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $2,020,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Environmental Impact Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $903,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Environmental Impact Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $581,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co bought a new stake in Environmental Impact Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $404,000. Finally, BCK Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Environmental Impact Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $270,000.

Get Environmental Impact Acquisition alerts:

Shares of ENVIU stock opened at $10.13 on Friday. Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $11.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.19.

Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Environmental Impact Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Environmental Impact Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.