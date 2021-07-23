UBS Group Upgrades Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) to “Buy”

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) was upgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Erste Group Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Erste Group Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Erste Group Bank to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Erste Group Bank in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Erste Group Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Erste Group Bank has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.50.

Get Erste Group Bank alerts:

OTCMKTS:EBKDY opened at $18.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.46. Erste Group Bank has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $21.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.76.

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter. Erste Group Bank had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 10.40%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Erste Group Bank will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Erste Group Bank

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, real estate, and public sector customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management and Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Erste Group Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erste Group Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.