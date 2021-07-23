UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $63.58. UiPath shares last traded at $62.25, with a volume of 1,528,209 shares traded.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of UiPath in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of UiPath from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of UiPath in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of UiPath in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. UiPath presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.38.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.90.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The healthcare company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $186.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.55 million. Analysts predict that UiPath Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 10,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.38, for a total value of $747,787.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 648,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,656,632.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

About UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

