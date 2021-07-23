Unicly CryptoPunks Collection (UPUNK) Price Tops $0.0453

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection (CURRENCY:UPUNK) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 23rd. Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has a market cap of $11.33 million and approximately $13,789.00 worth of Unicly CryptoPunks Collection was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar. One Unicly CryptoPunks Collection coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0453 or 0.00000140 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003079 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00039606 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.89 or 0.00104331 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.12 or 0.00142003 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,513.43 or 1.00099200 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003076 BTC.

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins.

