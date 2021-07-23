Unification (FUND) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $21,226.00

Unification (CURRENCY:FUND) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. Unification has a total market capitalization of $4.21 million and $21,226.00 worth of Unification was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unification coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000380 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Unification has traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003107 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00047740 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003109 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00014216 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $271.78 or 0.00844126 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006098 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000343 BTC.

About Unification

Unification (CRYPTO:FUND) is a coin. Unification’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,447,402 coins. The Reddit community for Unification is https://reddit.com/r/UnificationFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Unification’s official Twitter account is @unificationUND and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Unification is unification.com . The official message board for Unification is medium.com/unificationfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Fund is a fund project dedicated to investing in blockchain projects. It invests in projects which are characterized by being highly foresightful and technology-oriented, with high growth and high ROI. As the blockchain economy grows with exponential growth, investment in top tokens will be a huge profitable alternative. Fund will exclusively invest in tokens which have already witnessed their fast growth or those with extraordinary potential. “

Unification Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unification directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unification should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unification using one of the exchanges listed above.

