Unilever (LON:ULVR) PT Lowered to GBX 3,600 at Royal Bank of Canada

Unilever (LON:ULVR) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 3,700 ($48.34) to GBX 3,600 ($47.03) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ULVR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,600 ($60.10) target price on Unilever in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) target price on Unilever and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 4,600 ($60.10) target price (up from GBX 4,550 ($59.45)) on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) target price on shares of Unilever in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, reissued a buy rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 4,474.17 ($58.46).

ULVR opened at GBX 4,111.61 ($53.72) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £107.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4,282.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.79. Unilever has a 12 month low of GBX 3,721 ($48.62) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,944 ($64.59).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a GBX 36.93 ($0.48) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.89%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

