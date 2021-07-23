Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target Raised to $255.00 at TD Securities

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from $245.00 to $255.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.71% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Benchmark lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.05.
Union Pacific stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $220.38. 82,740 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,970,319. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $221.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $146.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.14. Union Pacific has a one year low of $167.57 and a one year high of $231.26.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 22.8% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 17,800 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at $3,206,000. Navalign LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at $1,181,000. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 20.6% during the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 29,247 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,446,000 after purchasing an additional 5,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $2,062,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.38% of the company’s stock.
Union Pacific Company Profile
Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.
