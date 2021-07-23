Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target Raised to $255.00 at TD Securities

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from $245.00 to $255.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Benchmark lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.05.

Union Pacific stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $220.38. 82,740 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,970,319. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $221.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $146.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.14. Union Pacific has a one year low of $167.57 and a one year high of $231.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 22.8% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 17,800 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at $3,206,000. Navalign LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at $1,181,000. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 20.6% during the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 29,247 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,446,000 after purchasing an additional 5,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $2,062,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

