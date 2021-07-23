Union Square Park Capital Management LLC Has $263,000 Holdings in Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI)

Union Square Park Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) by 81.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325,000 shares during the quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chembio Diagnostics were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Chembio Diagnostics by 254.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 18,313 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,582 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Chembio Diagnostics by 159.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 10,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CEMI traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.52. 433,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,305,828. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.06. Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $8.75. The company has a market cap of $71.28 million, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 3.42.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.08. Chembio Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 79.63% and a negative net margin of 72.88%. The company had revenue of $8.72 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CEMI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chembio Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Colliers Securities downgraded shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Chembio Diagnostics Company Profile

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for COVID-19, HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue, Hepatitis C, chikungunya, Chagas, ebola, leishmaniasis, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, Rickettsia, and Burkholderia diseases.

