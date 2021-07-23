Union Square Park Capital Management LLC Invests $2.34 Million in Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH)

Union Square Park Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,000. Waitr makes up about 0.8% of Union Square Park Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Waitr during the first quarter worth $26,000. Jeereddi Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Waitr in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Waitr during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Waitr by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Waitr by 288.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 12,055 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Waitr from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Waitr from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

WTRH stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.71. The stock had a trading volume of 15,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,312,816. Waitr Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.41 and a 52-week high of $5.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.93. The stock has a market cap of $190.70 million, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of -3.01.

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $50.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.36 million. Waitr had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 23.20%. On average, analysts predict that Waitr Holdings Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waitr Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online ordering technology platform in the United States. Its Waitr and Bite Squad mobile applications (the platforms) provide delivery, carryout, and dine-in options, connecting restaurants, drivers, and diners. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 20,000 restaurants, in 700 cities, on the platforms.

