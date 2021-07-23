Union Square Park Capital Management LLC Invests $686,000 in CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT)

Union Square Park Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 53,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $686,000. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.36% of CIM Commercial Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CIM Commercial Trust by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 680,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,775,000 after purchasing an additional 23,346 shares in the last quarter. Robotti Robert increased its holdings in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 7.7% in the first quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 468,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,033,000 after purchasing an additional 33,438 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 0.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 229,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,962,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CIM Commercial Trust by 10.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after buying an additional 12,389 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in CIM Commercial Trust by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 127,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 4,728 shares in the last quarter. 39.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised CIM Commercial Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th.

CMCT traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $8.22. The company had a trading volume of 34,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,129. CIM Commercial Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $7.76 and a 52-week high of $17.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.63, a current ratio of 7.16 and a quick ratio of 7.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.75.

CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.20. CIM Commercial Trust had a negative return on equity of 48.58% and a negative net margin of 24.70%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%.

In other CIM Commercial Trust news, Director Avraham Shemesh bought 89,338 shares of CIM Commercial Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $2,233,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 376,537 shares in the company, valued at $9,413,425. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CIM Commercial is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States (including improving and developing such assets). Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

