Union Square Park Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO)

Union Square Park Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 115,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,472,000. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.05% of Myomo as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Myomo by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 38,178 shares during the last quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Myomo in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,284,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Myomo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in Myomo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $739,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in Myomo in the 1st quarter valued at $291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Myomo in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MYO traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,889. The company has a market cap of $49.73 million, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.89. Myomo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.46 and a 12 month high of $18.88.

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 million. Myomo had a negative net margin of 120.31% and a negative return on equity of 84.57%. Research analysts predict that Myomo, Inc. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Myomo, Inc is a medical robotics company, which offers expanded mobility for those suffering from neurological disorders and upper-limb paralysis. It offers MyoPro, which is a myoelectric elbow, wrist, and hand orthosis that supports an impaired hand and arm while also enabling it to move again. The company was founded by Stephen Kelly, John McBean, Mira Sahney, and Kailas N.

