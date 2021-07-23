United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,203 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.29% of United States Lime & Minerals worth $2,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of USLM. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United States Lime & Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in United States Lime & Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 922 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in United States Lime & Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in United States Lime & Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Edward A. Odishaw sold 600 shares of United States Lime & Minerals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

USLM opened at $139.80 on Friday. United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.35 and a 12 month high of $156.00. The firm has a market cap of $790.57 million, a PE ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.18.

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.12%. The company had revenue of $41.67 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th.

United States Lime & Minerals Profile

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. The company extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry. It supplies its products primarily to the construction customers, including highway, road, and building contractors; industrial customers, such as paper and glass manufacturers; environmental customers comprising municipal sanitation and water treatment facilities, and flue gas treatment processes; steel producers; oil and gas services companies; roof shingle manufacturers; and poultry and cattle feed producers.

