United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $192.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Demand for United Therapeutics’ treprostinil medicines like Remodulin, Tyvaso and Orenitram is strong despite generic concerns and competitive pressure. It is working on new delivery mechanisms for Remodulin and expanded indications for Orenitram and Tyvaso, which might drive long-term growth. In 2021, United Therapeutics plans to launch three new products and indications (two already launched), which can widen its market. The stock has outperformed the industry this year so far. However, competition in the PAH market is increasing. Importantly, though United Therapeutics is a leader in PAH, lack of product as well as pipeline diversification beyond PAH is a concern. Estimates have increased slightly ahead of Q2 earnings. The company has a negative record of earnings surprise in recent quarters. “

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on UTHR. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $195.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet cut shares of United Therapeutics from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Argus raised shares of United Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $220.78.

NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $185.79 on Tuesday. United Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $98.37 and a 12-month high of $212.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 6.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.00.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.99). United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 26.92%. The business had revenue of $379.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that United Therapeutics will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 18.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,945,000 after purchasing an additional 12,087 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 26,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 4,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Therapeutics (UTHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.