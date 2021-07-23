Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) Sets New 12-Month High at $17.12

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.12 and last traded at $16.84, with a volume of 7022 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.88.

The stock has a market capitalization of $656.60 million, a PE ratio of 62.69 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.207 dividend. This is a boost from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP) by 452.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,077 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile (NYSE:UBP)

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

