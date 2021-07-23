Utah Retirement Systems Has $13.83 Million Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 261,050 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,699 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $13,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

COP stock opened at $56.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.47 billion, a PE ratio of -377.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.61. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $27.53 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 0.08%. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -177.32%.

Several brokerages recently commented on COP. Truist boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.27.

In related news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $198,873.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,172.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

Read More: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.