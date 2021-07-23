Utah Retirement Systems Sells 2,000 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Utah Retirement Systems lessened its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in AON were worth $10,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,939,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,366,757,000 after purchasing an additional 427,479 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,836,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,343,114,000 after purchasing an additional 230,956 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,826,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,110,654,000 after purchasing an additional 369,482 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,556,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,048,406,000 after purchasing an additional 122,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought a new position in shares of AON during the 1st quarter valued at about $942,564,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on AON from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James set a $235.04 price target on AON and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AON from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. AON currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.89.

AON stock opened at $232.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market cap of $52.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 0.84. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $179.52 and a 1-year high of $260.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.92.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.23. AON had a return on equity of 62.86% and a net margin of 18.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 20.80%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

