Utah Retirement Systems Sells 3,600 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Utah Retirement Systems lessened its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 4.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 82,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $15,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Dempze Nancy E raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 20,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 709,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,678,000 after purchasing an additional 13,081 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 8.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,040,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $384,661,000 after purchasing an additional 164,201 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 3.1% in the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 2,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 4.7% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,463,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $464,266,000 after buying an additional 110,915 shares during the period. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $916,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total transaction of $257,001.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,880 shares in the company, valued at $757,725.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,327 shares of company stock valued at $1,664,058. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADP opened at $203.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $198.63. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.31 and a 12 month high of $208.58. The stock has a market cap of $86.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.72.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 44.23%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.93.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

