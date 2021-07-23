Utah Retirement Systems Sells 4,200 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Utah Retirement Systems lowered its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $11,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter worth $27,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 193.5% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

In related news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total transaction of $15,569,486.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,518,376.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MMC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.81.

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $145.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $139.03. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.11 and a 52-week high of $146.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $74.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.92.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.33. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 30.29%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 28th. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 37.42%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Featured Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.