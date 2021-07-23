Vale S.A. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $5.32 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:VALE)

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Vale in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $5.32 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.37. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vale’s FY2022 earnings at $4.52 EPS.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. Vale had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 49.76%. The firm had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.52 billion.

VALE has been the subject of several other reports. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Vale from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of Vale in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Vale from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vale has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.53.

NYSE VALE opened at $21.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.94. Vale has a 52-week low of $10.29 and a 52-week high of $23.17. The company has a market capitalization of $112.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.03.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $1.8803 per share. This is an increase from Vale’s previous Variable dividend of $0.30. This represents a dividend yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. Vale’s payout ratio is presently 61.61%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VALE. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vale by 4.2% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vale by 1.7% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in Vale by 7.6% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 13,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in Vale by 3.1% in the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 33,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Vale by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. 24.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

