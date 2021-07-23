Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stake Boosted by Homrich & Berg

Homrich & Berg grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 57,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5,475.1% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 43,017,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,232,753,000 after purchasing an additional 42,246,120 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 30,174.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,250,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $273,272,000 after buying an additional 5,232,843 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,568,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,330,822,000 after buying an additional 4,374,723 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,763,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,641,800,000 after buying an additional 3,907,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GenTrust LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 199.1% in the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 1,697,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,924,000 after buying an additional 3,409,690 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VWO stock opened at $52.78 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.53 and a 12-month high of $56.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.57.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

