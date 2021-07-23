Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) is Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,915 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Materials ETF makes up 3.5% of Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC owned 0.13% of Vanguard Materials ETF worth $4,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 323,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,975,000 after buying an additional 7,473 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 103.6% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 5,888 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,535,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 278.6% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 13,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 10,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 48,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VAW traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $177.51. 3,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,839. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $184.77. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 52-week low of $127.47 and a 52-week high of $196.00.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

