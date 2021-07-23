Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Receives $317.45 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $324.95.

Several research analysts have issued reports on VEEV shares. UBS Group raised shares of Veeva Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $277.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company.

In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.91, for a total transaction of $750,828.77. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,751,827.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.29, for a total transaction of $273,593.11. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,276,958.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,425 shares of company stock worth $5,469,494 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 2,512.4% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,742,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $455,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675,548 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,122,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,383,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,015 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $360,803,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,358,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,706,032,000 after acquiring an additional 612,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,184,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,134,047,000 after acquiring an additional 573,773 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VEEV traded up $5.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $333.17. 16,926 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 489,030. Veeva Systems has a 52-week low of $235.74 and a 52-week high of $329.07. The company has a market cap of $50.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.67, a PEG ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $298.44.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $433.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.07 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Veeva Systems will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

