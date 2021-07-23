Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Venator Materials PLC is a manufacturer and marketer of chemical products. The company’s product comprises a broad range of pigments and additives that bring color and vibrancy to building, protect and extend product life and reduce energy consumption. Its operating segment consists of Titanium Dioxide, which consists of our TiO2 business, and Performance Additives, which consists of our functional additives, color pigments, timber treatment and water treatment businesses. Venator Materials PLC is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas. “

Get Venator Materials alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Venator Materials from $3.75 to $4.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Craig Hallum reissued a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Venator Materials in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Venator Materials in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.27.

Shares of VNTR opened at $3.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.50. Venator Materials has a 1-year low of $1.63 and a 1-year high of $5.85.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $553.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.70 million. Venator Materials had a negative net margin of 7.15% and a negative return on equity of 5.18%. Research analysts forecast that Venator Materials will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Venator Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Venator Materials during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Venator Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Venator Materials in the first quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Venator Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Venator Materials Company Profile

Venator Materials PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and ultrafine TiO2 products for use in coatings, printing inks, PVC window frames, plastic masterbatches, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, polyester fibers, polyamide fibers, catalysts, paper, and food and personal care products.

Read More: How to identify percentage decliners

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Venator Materials (VNTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Venator Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venator Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.