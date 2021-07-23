VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) Shares Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 199.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 171,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,973 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in VEREIT were worth $6,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VER. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of VEREIT by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 122,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,621,000 after acquiring an additional 17,382 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 161.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,187,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,864,000 after purchasing an additional 733,869 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of VEREIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $399,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of VEREIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,218,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of VEREIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 94.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on VEREIT from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised VEREIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of VEREIT in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of VEREIT in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of VEREIT in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. VEREIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.57.

Shares of VER stock opened at $48.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.41. VEREIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.05 and a 12-month high of $49.77.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $290.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.23 million. VEREIT had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 20.38%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Analysts expect that VEREIT, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.462 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.49%.

VEREIT Company Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

