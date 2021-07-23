VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The information services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $329.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.16 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.21% and a net margin of 49.42%. VeriSign’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS.

Shares of VeriSign stock traded down $9.75 on Friday, hitting $223.78. The stock had a trading volume of 28,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,921. VeriSign has a one year low of $184.60 and a one year high of $234.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $224.76. The firm has a market cap of $25.20 billion, a PE ratio of 39.40 and a beta of 0.82.

Get VeriSign alerts:

In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.51, for a total transaction of $1,311,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 833,106 shares in the company, valued at $182,041,992.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.70, for a total value of $132,224.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $12,365,002.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,165 shares of company stock worth $5,370,414. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VRSN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. upped their price target on shares of VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.