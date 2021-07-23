Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Sold by Amundi Asset Management US Inc.

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 443,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 50,946 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $78,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 53,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,396,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 112,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,919,000 after purchasing an additional 30,526 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 145,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,663,000 after purchasing an additional 55,757 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,780,000 after purchasing an additional 15,981 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter worth $330,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 12,807 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.57, for a total transaction of $2,210,103.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 63,010 shares in the company, valued at $10,873,635.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David J. Grover sold 2,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.53, for a total transaction of $437,295.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,167,736.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,954 shares of company stock worth $8,059,937. 2.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $197.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.00.

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $187.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $159.79 and a one year high of $210.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $175.76. The company has a market capitalization of $30.34 billion, a PE ratio of 43.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.78.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 25.16%. The company had revenue of $726.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

