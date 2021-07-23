Verition Fund Management LLC Acquires 16,093 Shares of Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPSR)

Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPSR) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,642 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,093 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC owned about 0.41% of Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $195,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $235,000. 56.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CPSR stock opened at $9.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.79. Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.88.

Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the consumer, healthcare, and technology, media and telecommunications industries.

