Verition Fund Management LLC Acquires Shares of 10,741 C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 10,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 188.7% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1,250.0% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.83.

Shares of CHRW opened at $91.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.60. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.74 and a fifty-two week high of $106.75. The stock has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.70.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.30. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 32.85% and a net margin of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 54.84%.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 15,372 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,537,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael John Short sold 17,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total value of $1,737,972.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,185,223.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,821 shares of company stock worth $3,863,639 in the last quarter. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

