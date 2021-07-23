Verition Fund Management LLC Acquires Shares of 11,502 Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,502 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,153,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Q2 by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Q2 by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Q2 by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Q2 by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Q2 by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period.

NYSE:QTWO opened at $104.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.05. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.97 and a twelve month high of $148.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.02.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $116.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.39 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 30.26%. As a group, research analysts expect that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 20,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.78, for a total transaction of $2,087,406.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,138,246.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kimberly Rutledge sold 14,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total value of $1,380,226.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,330 shares in the company, valued at $5,689,722.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,644 shares of company stock worth $4,039,943. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson raised Q2 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Q2 from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Gabelli raised Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Q2 from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Q2 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Q2 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.83.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

