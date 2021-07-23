Verition Fund Management LLC Sells 13,698 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Verition Fund Management LLC cut its stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 57.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 13,698 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,132,000 after acquiring an additional 27,734 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 1st quarter valued at about $383,000. Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 14,866 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 223,055 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares during the period. 81.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CW opened at $116.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.60. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52-week low of $83.04 and a 52-week high of $133.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.62.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.21. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $597.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.21 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is currently 10.48%.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

