Verition Fund Management LLC Takes $1.06 Million Position in Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 52,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,000. Verition Fund Management LLC owned 0.07% of Alector as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alector by 172.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Alector by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Alector by 91.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Alector in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alector by 131.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 7,306 shares during the period. 57.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Calvin Yu sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total value of $115,523.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Paul sold 14,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $271,646.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 287,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,222,687.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 244,368 shares of company stock valued at $7,207,984 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALEC shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Alector in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Alector in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Alector from $33.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alector from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, upped their price target on Alector from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.11.

NASDAQ:ALEC opened at $31.76 on Friday. Alector, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.12 and a 12 month high of $43.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.27.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.03. Alector had a negative return on equity of 69.73% and a negative net margin of 1,122.03%. The company had revenue of $4.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alector, Inc. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

