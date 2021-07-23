Verition Fund Management LLC Takes Position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 137,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,338,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the 1st quarter worth $7,032,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the 1st quarter worth $3,890,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the 1st quarter worth $2,725,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the first quarter valued at about $2,296,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the first quarter valued at about $1,613,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TBCP opened at $9.78 on Friday. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.55 and a 52 week high of $10.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.75.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

Featured Article: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP).

Receive News & Ratings for Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.