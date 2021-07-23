Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Trading Up 7.6%

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET)’s share price was up 7.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.23 and last traded at $7.23. Approximately 57,572 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,922,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.72.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VET shares. TheStreet upgraded Vermilion Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$10.25 to C$12.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. CIBC increased their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$10.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vermilion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.91.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 3.20.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $290.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.54 million. Vermilion Energy had a negative return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 27.89%. As a group, analysts expect that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the first quarter valued at $17,548,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 76.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,847,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,861,000 after purchasing an additional 801,877 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 251.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,829,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,689 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,573,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,439,000 after purchasing an additional 26,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 104.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,461,141 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,637,000 after purchasing an additional 746,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile (NYSE:VET)

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

