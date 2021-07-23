Vexanium (VEX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.82 Million

Vexanium (CURRENCY:VEX) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 23rd. Vexanium has a market capitalization of $5.82 million and $298,430.00 worth of Vexanium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vexanium coin can now be bought for about $0.0079 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Vexanium has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002984 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00039775 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.74 or 0.00103629 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.21 or 0.00140855 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,662.59 or 1.00427501 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002990 BTC.

Vexanium Coin Profile

Vexanium’s total supply is 1,008,772,305 coins and its circulating supply is 733,642,279 coins. The official message board for Vexanium is blog.vexanium.com . Vexanium’s official Twitter account is @vexanium and its Facebook page is accessible here . Vexanium’s official website is www.vexanium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Vexanium is a decentralized marketing network that uses blockchain technology to tokenize market rewards and promote products. The Vexanium platform has four components that create the Vexanium ecosystem. These components are the Voucher Platform which users can buy vouchers through the VEX token and, the P2P Voucher Exchange enables the voucher trading. Also, an Airdrop platform to create Airdrop campaigns to reward users. In the future, Vexanium platform will allow Cryptoexchanges integration. The VEX token is a payment method to acquire goods and medium of exchange within the Vexanium network. “

Buying and Selling Vexanium

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vexanium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vexanium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vexanium using one of the exchanges listed above.

