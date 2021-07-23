Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Given New $125.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Vicor from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vicor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.00.

Get Vicor alerts:

Shares of VICR opened at $109.40 on Friday. Vicor has a 12-month low of $70.90 and a 12-month high of $111.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.26 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.68.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. Vicor had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $95.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vicor will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vicor news, Director Andrew D’amico sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total transaction of $85,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,930. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kemble D. Morrison sold 885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.72, for a total value of $82,057.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,275.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,867 shares of company stock worth $7,114,987. Company insiders own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VICR. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vicor during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Vicor by 619.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 561 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vicor during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Maryland Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Vicor in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vicor in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors own 36.91% of the company’s stock.

About Vicor

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.