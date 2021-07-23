Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. is an integrated multi-boutique asset management firm. The company provides institutions, financial advisors and retirement platforms which include separately managed accounts, collective trusts, mutual funds, ETFs and UMA/SMA vehicles. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio. “

Get Victory Capital alerts:

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on VCTR. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Victory Capital from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. B. Riley upped their target price on Victory Capital from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Victory Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $39.00 in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Bank of America raised Victory Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Victory Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.67.

NASDAQ:VCTR traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.74. 101 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,331. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Victory Capital has a twelve month low of $15.69 and a twelve month high of $33.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.09.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.08). Victory Capital had a return on equity of 40.14% and a net margin of 28.14%. The firm had revenue of $212.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.52 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Victory Capital will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Victory Capital by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Victory Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Victory Capital by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 6,491 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Victory Capital by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 35,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Victory Capital by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment management, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Victory Capital (VCTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.