Victrex plc (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Victrex plc (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.32.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VTXPF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Victrex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Victrex in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Victrex to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group set a $36.32 price objective on Victrex and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Victrex from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

VTXPF remained flat at $$35.00 on Friday. Victrex has a 12 month low of $24.10 and a 12 month high of $36.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 3.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.08.

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It offers PEEK and PAEK polymer materials; and specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

