VIDT Datalink (VIDT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $17.44 Million

VIDT Datalink (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 23rd. Over the last week, VIDT Datalink has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar. One VIDT Datalink coin can now be bought for $0.35 or 0.00001083 BTC on major exchanges. VIDT Datalink has a total market capitalization of $17.44 million and approximately $1.24 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About VIDT Datalink

VIDT Datalink (CRYPTO:VIDT) is a coin. It launched on August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 57,386,799 coins and its circulating supply is 49,428,303 coins. VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain . The Reddit community for VIDT Datalink is https://reddit.com/r/vidt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for VIDT Datalink is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6 . The official website for VIDT Datalink is about.v-id.org

According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “

VIDT Datalink Coin Trading

