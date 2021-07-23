Viking Therapeutics (VKTX) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect Viking Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). On average, analysts expect Viking Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of VKTX opened at $5.87 on Friday. Viking Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.95 and a 52 week high of $10.09. The company has a market cap of $458.45 million, a PE ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.90.

In other Viking Therapeutics news, Director Matthew W. Foehr acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.69 per share, with a total value of $113,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,962.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VKTX. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Viking Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James lowered Viking Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.38.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRÃ), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

