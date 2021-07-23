Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from C$22.00 to C$22.50. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. 53,293 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 920,689 shares.The stock last traded at $9.92 and had previously closed at $9.47.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on VFF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James set a $26.00 price target on Village Farms International and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Village Farms International from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Village Farms International from $8.70 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its position in Village Farms International by 214.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 4,316,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942,955 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Village Farms International by 40.3% during the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 1,015,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,437,000 after purchasing an additional 291,749 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Village Farms International by 224.7% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 882,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,673,000 after purchasing an additional 610,606 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in Village Farms International during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,642,000. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Village Farms International by 33.8% during the first quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 631,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,352,000 after purchasing an additional 159,635 shares during the last quarter. 27.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $768.53 million, a PE ratio of 475.24 and a beta of 3.68.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.09). Village Farms International had a net margin of 0.02% and a return on equity of 1.07%. The company had revenue of $52.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.29 million. Equities analysts forecast that Village Farms International, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF)

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

