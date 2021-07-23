Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Price Target Raised to $22.00

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Citigroup from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.58% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VNOM. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Simmons raised shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.44.

VNOM opened at $17.66 on Wednesday. Viper Energy Partners has a one year low of $6.52 and a one year high of $20.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -22.35 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.37.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.14). Viper Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 19.77% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The business had revenue of $96.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Viper Energy Partners will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the second quarter worth $1,105,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 76.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,177,661 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,147,000 after acquiring an additional 509,193 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 49.1% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,069 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 8,254 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the first quarter worth $1,484,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 49.8% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 983,999 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,327,000 after acquiring an additional 327,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2020, it had mineral interests in 24,350 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 99,392 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

