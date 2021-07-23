VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) will announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for VistaGen Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.05). VistaGen Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that VistaGen Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.18). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.25). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover VistaGen Therapeutics.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.15).

Several research analysts have commented on VTGN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VistaGen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird started coverage on VistaGen Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. VistaGen Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.35.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. 73.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ VTGN opened at $2.91 on Tuesday. VistaGen Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $3.55. The firm has a market cap of $556.92 million, a P/E ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.79.

VistaGen Therapeutics Company Profile

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing various medicines with the potential to care for anxiety, depression, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS). The company's CNS pipeline includes PH94B, a rapid-onset neuroactive nasal spray, which is in preparation for Phase III development for the acute treatment of anxiety in adults with social anxiety disorder.

