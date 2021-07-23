Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vivos Therapeutics Inc. is a medical technology company. It engages in the development and commercialization of technology solutions for patients with sleep disordered breathing comprising mild-to-moderate obstructive sleep apnea. Vivos Therapeutics Inc. is based in Highlands Ranch, Colorado. “

Separately, Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Vivos Therapeutics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of Vivos Therapeutics stock opened at $3.90 on Tuesday. Vivos Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.67 and a 52-week high of $14.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.09. The company has a market cap of $88.97 million and a PE ratio of -2.79.

Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vivos Therapeutics will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vivos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Vivos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vivos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vivos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Vivos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $191,000. 3.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatment alternatives for patients with sleep disordered breathing, such as mild-to-moderate obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). Its treatment, the Vivos System, a non-invasive, non-surgical, non-pharmaceutical, multi-disciplinary treatment modality for the treatment of mild to moderate OSA.

